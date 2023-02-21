Sh300m Embu Stadium renovation begins ahead of Maradaka Day

The national government is renovating the Embu Stadium at a cost of Sh300 million, ahead of this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations in June.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the venue of the national event has been moved from Njukiri Stadium to Embu Stadium.

"We have decided to hold this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations at Embu Stadium instead of the Njukiri Stadium," he said on Tuesday.

Mr Omollo said the theme of the celebrations has changed from Universal Health Coverage to Small and Micro-Enterprises to improve the country's economy.

The contractor is expected to work day and night to ensure the renovation work is completed in the shortest time possible.

“We are ready to conduct the celebrations in Embu and we shall be monitoring the progress of the renovation of this stadium," said Mr Omollo.

The stadium had been turned into a miraa-chewing den and a hideout for criminals.

The project involves the construction of a standard pitch, race track, terraces, recreation facilities, dressing rooms and ablution blocks. It will take one and a half months to complete the project.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo addressing the press at Embu Stadium on February 21, 2023. He said the facility will be renovated at a cost of Sh300million, ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

The renovation of the stadium has been in a deplorable condition for decades, started after President William Ruto directed that this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations be held in Embu.

The PS who was accompanied by Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, said that Njukiri Stadium will also be renovated.

Governor Mbarire thanked the national government for renovating the stadium and other major infrastructural development taking place in the region.