Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga ditches UDA after loss in party polls

Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga has ditched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after losing in the party primaries.

The senator said on Monday that he will defend his seat in the August 9 General Election as an independent candidate.

He claimed the UDA primaries were marred with irregularities.

"There was a lot of voter bribery, this is unacceptable," he said.

Speaking to the press in Embu town on Monday, Mr Ndwiga said he was not satisfied with the UDA nominations

He was beaten by Embu Deputy Governor David Kariuki.

Mr Kariuki garnered 27,000 votes against Mr Ndwiga's 19,062.