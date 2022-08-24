Embu politician charged with injuring two people in a bar brawl

A Jubilee politician accused of attacking two people in a bar brawl on Wednesday appeared in an Embu court on assault charges.

Roy Mutembei, who ran for the Kirimari ward rep seat on August 9 but lost to a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, allegedly attacked Francis Muriuki and Diana Wawira, injuring them.

The complainants were working in the bar when the politician, who is well known in the area, allegedly beat them up following a dispute.

They reported the matter to the police and recorded statements, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Mr Mutembei allegedly committed the offence on August 20 at Java bar in Gakwegori, Embu County.

The politician, nicknamed Leftie, denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Tony Kwambai and applied to be released on bond.

His lawyer Victor Andande argued that the charges were bailable and he should be freed as the case proceeds.