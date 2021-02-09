Embu police question 24 schoolgirls over plans to burn dorm

A total of 24 students and an employee of St Catherine Nthagaiya Girls High School in Embu have been arrested for allegedly plotting to set a dormitory on fire.

The suspects were seized on Monday night and locked up at Runyenjes Police Station for questioning.

Acting on a tip-off, police went to the school and seized the girls and one of the school workers.

Police report indicates that the girls planned to contribute money and give it to the worker to purchase petrol to burn the dormitory.

But one of the learners leaked the information to a teacher who in turn informed officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Runjenjes deputy police boss Monica Mwarania confirmed the arrests adding that the girls and the worker are being questioned.

She said the suspects will be charged in court if detectives established that they intended to destroy property.

The officer noted that police are on high alert because of the wave of students unrest sweeping across the region.