Embu Governor Martin Wambora reshuffles chief officers

Embu Governor Martin Wambora has reshuffled all chief officers to enhance service delivery. The governor said the move will ensure smooth operations of the devolved government.

In a circular dated June 25 the governor, who is also the Council of Governors chairman, said the changes are intended to make the operations of the county government more vibrant with a view to improving efficiency in various departments.

The chief officer for Finance docket, Ruth Wambui has been moved to the Agriculture department. Mr Damiano Njagi takes over as the new Finance chief officer.

Mr Jeravesio Mbogo takes over as the news Physical Planning, Housing and Urban Development, while Ms Mary Wanja will take over the Health docket from Infrastructure and Public Works.

Transport Chief Officer Michael Njagi has been moved to the Education Department, while Mr Fredrick Karua has been moved to the Infrastructure and Public Works department.

Health Chief Officer Roseline Wanjuki has been appointed director for Public Health. All the affected officers have been asked to ensure a smooth handing over without delay.

The governor reiterated that his resolve to leave a legacy is unstoppable and that his administration will ensure service delivery is improved.