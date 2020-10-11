Embu farmers told to plant early-maturing, drought resistant crops

Embu County's Agriculture department has advised farmers to plant early-maturing and drought resistant crops this season.

The advice came after the county's chapter of the Kenya Meteorological Department (Met) released its weather forecast for October, November and December.

The report was read Saturday to county officials from the Agricultural Sector Development Support Programme (ASDSP) and Upper Tana Natural Resources Management Project (NRMP).

ASDSP County Coordinator, Peter Ihuthia, said the forecast indicates that most parts of Embu will experience below normal rainfall, which will be poorly distributed both in time and space.

Despite the depressed rains, isolated incidents of storms are likely and may cause flash floods especially in the lower parts of the county.

Advice to farmers

Embu’s Met director James Gichuki told experts from the Environment, Health and Infrastructure departments that the short rains are expected to start around the second to the third week of October till mid December.

Farmers in the county were advised to prepare their land and plant early-maturing crops by mid October.

Livestock farmers were urged to plant early-maturing pasture and fodder crops and practice fodder conservation.

Further, farmers were told to manage their land by practising conservation agriculture, rehabilitating soil conservation structures, using cover crops, mulching, using organic manure and water harvesting.

"That way, we will draw maximum utility despite scarcity,” said Mr Ihuthia.