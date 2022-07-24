Embu family says police beat, killed son for drinking ‘at wrong place’

A family in Embu is crying for justice after their son was allegedly beaten to death by two police officers after a confrontation at a wines and spirits shop.

The family claims that there was an attempted cover up by detectives investigating the case following the alleged murder of Mr Elias Nderitu, 33, a trader in Makutano town.

According to the family, their son Elias Nderitu, 33, a trader in Makutano town, was on July 6 fatally attacked by officers who accused him of drinking beer at the wrong place.

On the fateful day, Nderitu, a third born in a family of four, left his business premises in the afternoon and entered into a wines and spirits shop and ordered his favourite drink.

‘Taking beer at wrong place’

As he enjoyed the drink, two police officers on patrol appeared and demanded to know why Mr Nderitu was taking beer at the wrong place.

A bitter argument between him and the officers ensued, which degenerated into a physical confrontation.

It was then that the officers allegedly grabbed Mr Nderitu by the neck and pushed him into a corner of the liquor shop. They allegedly boxed and kicked him several times before he was rescued by his mother, Ms Jane Gatuku, and the public who responded to the commotion.

After he was rescued, Mr Nderitu started vomiting and proceeded to his home and slept. At night his condition worsened and he was rushed to Whiterose Medical Centre but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Following his death, his family recorded a statement at Makutano Police Station and took his body to Kibugi Funeral Home in Kutus town for post-mortem and preservation.

Suspects still walking free

The family lamented that it has taken too long to bring those who murdered their son to book.

“Since my son was murdered, the suspects are still walking free as if nothing happened. We are demanding the arrest and prosecution of the officers who snuffed out the life of our son," said Ms Gatuku.

She insisted that her son was innocent and the prime suspects in the murder should not go unpunished.

“If my son had committed a crime, the officers would have arrested him," she said amid tears.

The family is now wondering why the suspects have not been taken in for questioning yet the post-mortem has been done and the findings submitted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“We believe there is a plot to protect the officers who caused the death of Nderitu," said Ms Beth Wanja, Mr Nderitu’s widow.

Ms Wanja said the DCI had not yet called the family members to brief them on the progress of the investigations.

“We shall not rest until justice is done," said Ms Wanja, a mother of three.

A post-mortem report seen by the Nation indicated that Mr Nderitu had external injuries inflicted by blunt force.

Investigations still ongoing

Mbeere South sub-county police boss Gregory Mutiso said investigations into the case are still ongoing and asked the family to be patient.

“The matter is being investigated by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) and DCI. Therefore, the family should wait for the conclusion of the probe," said Mr Mutiso.

He blamed the delay in the investigations on interference by family members.

"When detectives went to the mortuary to collect some samples from the body of the deceased to be taken to the Government Chemist in Nairobi for analysis for further investigations, the family members chased them away, saying they had no confidence in them," said Mr Mutiso.

The police boss asked the family to cooperate if they want the truth of the matter to be ascertained.

‘No stone will be left unturned’

Embu County Police Commander Daniel Rukunga said he was aware of the case and assured the family that no stone will be left unturned.

Mr Rukunga said if investigations reveal that the trader was fatally attacked, those implicated will face the full force of the law.

“If it is established beyond reasonable doubt that the trader was murdered, the two police officers will be apprehended and arraigned," said Mr Rukunga.

Contacted for comment, Ipoa said they talked to the bereaved family soon after the report of Mr Nderitu’s death.