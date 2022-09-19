Embu family in agony over missing retired senior police officer

A retired senior police officer, Stanley Njiru has gone missing from his Embu home leaving his family in agony.

Njiru disappeared on September 2, under mysterious circumstances, raising suspicion that he might have been kidnapped by unknown criminals.

The family said it has looked Mr Njiru in Embu and the neighbouring Kirinyaga county in vain.

" We have searched Njiru in hospitals and other places but we have not found him," his wife, Sarah Wangui said.

Ms Wangui said her husband left for Embu town on September 2 to buy house building materials but he never returned home.

" We are constructing a house and my husband left workers at the site and went to town to purchase materials but sadly he never came back," Ms Wangui said.

Ms Wangui described his husband of 35 years as a humble person who associated well with neighbours.

"As far as I know, my husband had no grudge with anyone in the area. He is a good man," she said.

The family members called on the police to help them find the family head.