Embu family in agony after Form Two boy goes missing

An Embu family is appealing for help in finding their son, who went missing a week ago.

The Form Two student, John Kariuki, disappeared on February 27, shortly after having supper.

"My son came back home in the evening from school and we ate supper together. Moments later he walked out of the house and started playing outside. When he failed to return to the house I became suspicious that something was wrong and I started looking for him in the neighbourhood but did not find him," said the boy’s mother, Ms Polly Mukami.

The family has unsuccessfully looked for the student, the third-born in a family of four children.

Many places

"We have visited many places in search of Kariuki, but our efforts have not borne fruit," added Ms Mukami.

The mother appealed to the government to assist her find her son.

“I reported the matter to the police and recorded a statement after I failed to see my son," said Ms Mukami.

The family described the boy as a humble and bright student.