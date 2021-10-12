Crisis at Embu hospitals as medics begin strike

Embu health workers have downed their tools on Tuesday.

The strike, which they say is over poor working conditions, has paralysed all health services across the region.

At Embu Level Five hospital, patients were abandoned in wards without anyone to attend to them as nurses, clinical officers and doctors kept away from the key health facility.

Patients also complained that they had not been served breakfast and that their bed linen had not been washed.

When the Nation visited the hospital, relatives could be seen making arrangements to transfer their patients to private clinics.

One patient, Ms Rose Mukami, said she was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago after a road accident but is yet to be taken to theatre for operation.

"The situation is bad. We are even being forced to buy drugs and gloves from private pharmacies outside the hospital," she said.

Another patient, Esther Wangeci, said she would have to skip a scheduled surgery because of the strike.

"I have a tumor and I was supposed to be operated on but there are no doctors to do that," she said.

Other patients seeking services were turned away because there are no medics to prescribe drugs at the outpatient department.

"I had brought my child to hospital only to find all offices closed. I don't know what to do as I don't have money to take him to a private clinic," Ms Mary Ngari, a parent, said.

The situation was the same at Runyenjes and Kiritiri Sub-County hospitals.

Grievances

The workers have vowed to continue with the strike until their grievances are addressed by Governor Martin Wambora's government.

They say working conditions are poor, noting that Embu Level Five Hospital is filthy and lacks adequate drugs for patients.

The workers also say patients are fed a poor diet.

"Patients are being served tea without milk and this is unacceptable,” worker Felix Muriuki said.

The medics have accused the devolved government of taking them for a ride for long and swore to teach it a lesson.

They say the devolved unit expects them to continue delivering quality services despite poor conditions.