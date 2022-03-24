Reprieve for Wambora as Labour court lifts arrest warrant

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nyeri has withdrawn a warrant of arrest it issued against Embu Governor Martin Wambora last week.

The court also ordered him to pay the county government workers union its dues amounting to over Sh10 million within 30 days.

In his orders issued on Thursday, Justice Njagi Marete also referred the matter to reconciliation.

The county boss had been ordered to appear in court for sentencing alongside County Secretary Johnson Nyaga, Acting Finance and Planning Executive Mary Munene and her chief officer Damiano Muthee.

This was after the four were found in contempt of court by a ruling delivered on March 10.

Statutory deductions

In the matter, the county government is accused of failing to remit the union’s statutory deductions since August 2020.

The summoned officials did not appear in court Thursday.

Lawyers Cohen Amanya who represented the governor and Mr Robinson Kigen who was present for the other three county officials said that their clients had fallen ill.

The lawyers told Justice Marete that a meeting held Wednesday at the county offices found the officials to be too sick to attend court.

“In fact, the Finance Executive, Ms Munene, is currently admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital even though she is ready and willing to join the court session virtually,” said Mr Kigen.

This was the second time that the officials had been summoned for sentencing following a postponement of the session on March 17.

In the previous session, the governor failed to appear in court saying that he was sick and on prescribed bed rest for six days.

But Justice Marete had then disputed the medical letter presented as evidence saying it was not authentic.

Peaceful approach

While issuing the orders Thursday, the judge said he preferred a peaceful approach to the suit, noting that the matter had created chaos.

He noted that the county government had admitted its wrongdoing and was ready to settle the dues soonest possible.

“So as to settle this matter in the shortest time, we can forego the earlier orders of the court and deal with when and how to pay the union its money,” he said.

According to the judge, imprisoning or fining the county government officials would only protract the matter and burden the public since the money used will be obtained from public funds.

“For now, the resolution is greater than the process so let us give the respondent an allowance and see if it acts on its word. If it does not do so the court shall revisit its earlier orders,” said the judge.

Earlier in the session, the trade union through its lawyer Bernard Odero had asked the court to sentence the contemnors in their absentia.

However, the county government requested for more time, arguing that it had already started making some of the payments owed to the union.

It sought for reconciliation with the trade union saying that its officials were ready to sit down with the workers’ representatives and assess how much debt it owes them.

The case continues on March 28 for a hearing on the progress of the settlement of dues.