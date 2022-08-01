Court halts case in county’s row with union over membership fees

The Court of Appeal has stopped proceedings in a case involving the Embu County government and a workers’ union over remittances of membership fees.

In orders issued last Friday in Nairobi, justices Asike Makhandia, Jamila Mohammed and Hellen Omondi suspended the suit filed before Nyeri Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Njagi Marete until December 2, when they will deliver a ruling on the appeal.

In their appeal, the county, Finance Executive Mercy Wanja, Chief Officer Damiano Muthee and County Secretary Johnson Nyaga argue that the labour court’s decision that found them in contempt of court in May was unfair.

They said they were unaware of the Kenya County Government Workers Union’s notice that cited them as contemnors nor the court order that found them in contempt.

“In the suit before the Labour Court, we were also not enjoined as parties and were never served with documents pertaining to the matter,” the officials said in the appeal.

Ms Wanja said she was not aware of the case as she was only appointed to the position on December 31, 2021, while her chief officer got the job on June 25, 2021.

The Embu branch of the trade union and the county government have been involved in a legal tussle since November 2020 after the devolved unit stopped remitting membership fees in September that year.

The union says in court documents that the dispute began when 535 members went on strike in September that year complaining about poor health conditions.

In return, the devolved unit stopped deducting statutory fees as a way of forcing the union to call off the strike.

In the devolved unit’s defence, Mr Nyaga said the National Treasury had delayed remitting funds to the county's coffers.

He argued that the court order could not be enforced because by the time the county government was served with the document on December 2, 2020, the Public Service department had closed the November payroll.

The labour court in March this year found the county in contempt for failing to remit the statutory fees despite a December 1, 2020 court order instructing officials to do so.

In June, the court vacated an order requiring Embu Governor Martin Wambora, the county secretary, the Finance executive and the chief officer to appear for sentencing.

The court explained that this was intended to allow dialogue between the county government and the union with the hope that the dispute could be settled amicably.