Commissioner warns over exams cheating

Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achoki on Friday warned that cheating in the national examinations will not be tolerated.

He said the government has put adequate mechanisms to ensure no exam malpractices.

Mr Achoki warned that those caught trying to cheat will be arrested and prosecuted.

"It is going to be very difficult to cheat during the national exams. If some try to mess up with the exams, we will easily detect that there is cheating somewhere and stern action will be taken against the perpetrators," warned Mr Achoki.

Briefing the press in Embu, Mr Achoki urged officials manning exams centres to ensure that the tests were well managed and administered in accordance with the law.

"We want to deliver credible exams that would reflect the true ability of our students,” Mr Achoki stated.

Mr Achoki assured all candidates sitting for the examinations of tight security.

The administrator stated that enough security officers will be deployed across the region to beef up security.

“We shall have police in all counties to ensure that candidates do their exams without disruption," he added.

At the same Mr Achoki said candidates from counties which have been adversely affected by drought will be provided with food in schools.

" No one will miss exams due to hunger in this region," he said.

Female candidates will also be provided with sanitary towels to be ‘comfortable’ during examinations.

Eastern Regional Director of Education William Sugut said 173,000 candidates will do the national examinations in the area.