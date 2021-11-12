College student, Michael Muthini, gets 30 years for killing Catholic priest

A college student who hacked a Catholic priest to death was on Thursday jailed for 30 years.

Michael Muthini, 26, who was convicted on his own plea of guilt was sent to jail by Justice Lucy Njuguna.

Justice Njuguna said she considered the fact that Muthini was a first-time offender.

During the sentencing, the judge dismissed the convict's defence that he murdered Father Michael Kyengo, 43, for sexually abusing him. The judge said the allegation by the convict could not be proved at all.

"If Muthini had been offended, he ought to have taken legal action. Instead, Muthini took the law into his hands and a life was lost," she said.

The judge also noted that Muthini withdrew money from the priest's bank accounts and continued using the clergy's vehicle after his death.

The college student had been charged with murdering Fr Kyengo on the night of October 8 and 9, 2019, at Makima location in Mbeere South.

While pleading guilty to the capital offence, Muthini told the court how he slashed the priest’s neck with a panga, killing him on the spot, before he stashed the body in a plastic bag.

He then put the body in the boot of a car and took it to the banks of Mashamba seasonal river at Makima in Embu County, and buried it in a shallow grave.