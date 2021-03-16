Vaccine is safe, says CoG chairman Wambora as he receives jab

Martin Wambora

Council of Governors Martin Wambora receives the Covid-19 vaccine at the Embu Level Five Hospital on March 16, 2021. He urged Kenyans to go for the jab, saying it is safe for prevention of the viral disease.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

The chairman of the Council of Governors Martin Wambora has urged Kenyans to go for the Covid-19 vaccine, saying it is safe for prevention of the viral disease.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.