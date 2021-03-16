Vaccine is safe, says CoG chairman Wambora as he receives jab

The chairman of the Council of Governors Martin Wambora has urged Kenyans to go for the Covid-19 vaccine, saying it is safe for prevention of the viral disease.

The Embu governor said this Tuesday when he received the jab at the Embu Level Five Hospital. He called on frontline workers to follow suit.

Mr Wambora dismissed claims that the vaccine is harmful and asked the workers to embrace it.

"I'm leading from the front because I know the vaccines is safe," he said adding that he had asked governors from all the 47 counties to be vaccinated.

Certified by WHO

Mr Wambora noted that the vaccine has been certified by the World Health Organisation and there should be no cause for alarm.

The CoG chairman said the AstraZeneca vaccine is being used by seven countries in Africa and no one should fear being injected.

"The vaccines will save the lives of our people and we are encouraging everyone to be vaccinated," he said.

He observed that Covid-19 is killing Kenyans and the vaccine will be a solution to the problem.

"No one should be opposed to the vaccine. It is good for us all,” he added.

Observe rules

He advised Kenyans to continue observing the Covid-19 containment measures in order to curb the spread of the disease.

"People should wash hands, keep social distance and wear masks," he said.