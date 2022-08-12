Chaos at Embu tallying centre over delayed results

Chaos has erupted at Kangaru Girls High School in Embu after supporters of gubernatorial candidates Lenny Kivuti and Cecily Mbarire clashed over delayed announcement of results.

Tension has been building up in the county since morning as residents waited for the results. So far, only those from Manyatta, Mbeere South and Mbeere North constituencies have been received at the county tallying centre.

Those from Runyenjes Constituency are yet to be submitted following disagreements over missing electoral documents.

Ms Mbarire is vying on a UDA ticket while Mr Kivuti is on a DEP ticket. The gap separating the two is perceived to be narrow with unofficial reports indicating that Ms Mbarire is leading.

Several people were hurt in the Friday night melee.

“We will not leave here without our results. We know what’s happening but we will be patient to wait for you to tally the results and give us our certificate,” Ms Mbarire told the county returning officer Agnes Kamene Mutisya.

Embu gubernatorial candidate Cecily Mbarire (centre) demands the issuance of a certificate at Kangaru School on August 12, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

The presiding officer said that IEBC officials had not verified the results received from constituencies.

Ms Mbarire, however, alleged that the Runyenjes returning officer was deliberately delaying the results.

Throughout the day, the two candidates shuttled between Kangaru and Runyenjes as their agents camped outside the school gate.

“What do you want me to do? Declare results without Runyenjes? I’m as frustrated as you are. How will we go on with the tallying with the pressure you’re putting on me?” the presiding officer told Ms Mbarire and her supporters.