Body of missing Embu KCPE candidate found in river

A Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidate who went missing for two days was found dead in Embu County.

Kennedy Macharia’s body was found in Thiba River on Wednesday. Residents spotted the body trapped between rocks and alerted the police who retrieved it.

The candidate disappeared on Monday after sitting his Mathematics paper, leaving his parents in shock.

It is believed that Macharia drowned as he was fetching water from the flooded river.

Mwea Sub-County police boss Emmanuel Kiplang'at said the boy was on Monday evening sent by her mother to fetch water for domestic use from the river but he never returned home.

When he failed to show up, family members went to look for him but only found his pair of shoes at the river bank and reported the matter to the police.

" We suspect the boy may have drowned while swimming or killed and thrown into the river," Mr Kiplang'at said.

The police boss said investigations were on to establish the actual cause of the boy’s death.

"We would like to know what really happened to the candidate," he said.