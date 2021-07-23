Autopsy reveals how musician Irungu Njaro died

A post-mortem on the body of Kikuyu Benga music businessman Edward Irungu Njaro has revealed that he died from drowning.

He had been missing for four days before his body was found floating in Masinga dam in Embu County.

According to the post-mortem carried out at Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary on Thursday evening, the body of the businessman, popularly known as Wanjaro Junior, had no physical injuries.

"I noticed that there was obstruction of airwaves and froth in the trachea, which is one of the indications of death by drowning," forensic pathologist Dr Phyllis Muhonja Kivisi said.

She also observed that Mr Njaro's body had started decomposing.

Mr Njaro disappeared from his Kasarani home in Nairobi and on Saturday July 14, his lifeless body was spotted in the dam. Police said residents going about their business spotted the body and alerted officers at Makutano police station.

Police believed that the musician could have killed himself over a Sh700,000 debt — as he allegedly indicated in a suicide note saved on his phone.

However, his family, through his father Mr Njaro Wairatu (73), dismissed the suicide theory. He also alleges that he received a call on Wednesday from a hidden number, with the caller promising him money if he stopped speaking to the media about the demise of his son.

He also alleged that his son's disappearance was stage-managed to create the impression that he had killed himself over an unpaid loan.

Police on Friday impounded the car ferrying his body at Kenol area as it was headed to Nairobi. The driver of the vehicle was also arrested.

