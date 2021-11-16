11 perish in Embu accident

Accident

Elizabeth Wanjagi (on a wheelchair) at Embu Level Five Hospital. She is one the survivors of the accident that occurred at Kivwe village in Embu county.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Eleven people died on Tuesday morning in grisly a road accident at Kivwe village in Embu County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.