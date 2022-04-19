Jubilee issues direct tickets to Embu County aspirants

Jubilee party has issued direct tickets to aspirants from Embu County.

Those who got the direct tickets will fly the ruling party flags in the gubernatorial senate, Members of the National Assembly, Woman Rep and ward representative seats.

Former Manyatta MP Emilio Kathuri on a comeback strategy

Former Manyatta MP Emilio Kathuri has been cleared by the ruling party to run as Embu governor in the August 9 General Election. Former Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs PS Lilian Omollo Mbogo will vie for the senate seat while Ms Susan Nyaga has been cleared to run for the Woman Rep seat.

In March former Manyatta MP Emilio Kathuri ditched the Devolution Empowerment Party to vie for Embu governor seat on a Jubilee ticket.

He said he left DEP after he realised it was heading to its dead end.

Those cleared to run for Members of Parliament seats include Morris Nyaga (Manyatta), Rev. Mutava Musyimi (Mbeere South), John Njiru Gathangu (Runyenjes) and Patricio Njiru (Mbeere North).

The party has been issuing direct tickets to candidates who have no opponents across the country.