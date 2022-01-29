Emotions run high as Capital FM’s DJ Lithium is buried

Emotions ran high as Alex Nderi, a Capital FM disk jockey, famously known as DJ Lithium, was buried on Friday at Kathanjuri village in Embu County

Tears flowed as the coffin containing the remains of the 32-year-old DJ was lowered to the grave.

Family members and friends described Nderi as a talented and hardworking man. They eulogised him as an energetic and lively DJ whose skills in the entertainment industry will not be forgotten.

However, the family members said they had no option but to accept the will of God.

"He was set to celebrate his 33rd year on February 19 but he never lived to do so," one of the family members said.

A casket containing the body of Alex Murimi Nderi alias DJ Lithium. He was buried at Kanjuri village in Embu County on January 28, 2022. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

Senior Counsel Nduma Nderi, an uncle to the deceased was among hundreds of mourners.

Also in attendance were Capital FM staff who praised Lithium as an outgoing person who related well with his colleagues.

Lithium reportedly died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance at his place of work.

Before his death, the DJ deleted all his social media platforms and allegedly texted his close friends to tell them that he was no more.

According to his distraught colleagues, the 34-year-old DJ took poison at the office. He left a suicide note that pointed to family issues as the reason for his decision to end his life.

The DJ is suspected to have taken the poison inside the washrooms, a few minutes after he was seen entering the toilet with a bottle and a tumbler.