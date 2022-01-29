Emotions run high as Capital FM’s DJ Lithium is buried

Alex Nderi, a Capital FM Disk Jockey, famously known as DJ Lithium who allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday evening.

Photo credit: Capital FM

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Emotions ran high as Alex Nderi, a Capital FM disk jockey, famously known as DJ Lithium, was buried on Friday at Kathanjuri village in Embu County

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.