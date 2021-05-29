Elusive justice for Ivy Wangechi as hearing adjourned fifth time

logo (1)

By  Stanley Kimunge  &  Titus Ominde

As the old adage goes, justice delayed is justice denied.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Court rules woman found with firearm in Mandera has case to answer

  2. Elusive justice for Ivy Wangechi

  3. School bus conductor charged with defilement granted bail

  4. After three miscarriages, its triple joy as woman delivers triplets

  5. Delay at Likoni crossing after cargo ship stalls midway

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.