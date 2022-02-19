Elliot Berry, the charming ‘Mzungu Mwitu’ in viral videos raising boys without fathers in Uasin Gishu

Elliot Berry

Elliot Berry, who goes by several sobriquets has been captivating Kenyans with the witty videos he shares online. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

It all started when he fell into depression. For a couple of months now, Elliot Berry, who goes by several sobriquets—Reverend Dad, Swahili Teacher, Mzungu Mwitu, Mzae or Ding’oing’o—has been captivating Kenyans with his witty videos he shares online.

