Why Governor Rotich wants county development funds restructured

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich wants development funds allocated to the county restructured so that his administration can implement tangible county projects.

The county receives Sh4.6 billion from the National Treasury annually and another Sh100 million is raised locally.

“Annually, we budget for Sh4.7 billion and out of this, Sh3.6 billion is allocated as recurrent expenditure. The remainder is used as development funds distributed equally across the 20 wards in the county,” the governor said.

“But since the development money is shared Equity Development Act (EDA) my administration is left with little money for major projects at the county level. Unfortunately, at the wards the money is further shared for various projects, which are not tangible.”

It is on this principle that Mr Rotich wants money in the wards pooled to ensure mega projects are established.

“As for the EDA, it is upon the MCAs to [examine] it and if they want to amend it, it is within their mandate,” he said.

“My plea is to the locals at the ward level that we need to sit down and ensure that if they receive for instance Sh40 million, a mega project should be established instead of slicing [the money] for minute projects.”

The governor said the Health department gobbles up a huge chunk of the county budget and he will establish an automated system of dispensing drugs in health facilities to deter pilferage.

On insecurity in the Kerio Valley, Mr Rotich wants land adjudicated so that they can use it to economically empower locals.

“We have a huge chunk of idle land along the Kerio Valley which is being used by criminals to launch attacks. If adjudicated, owners will have title deeds, which they can use to engage in contract farming and other ventures,” Mr Rotich said.

He also said his administration will boost public-private partnerships as part of resource mobilization, and the county will provide incentives like construction of buildings and leasing of land for anyone wishing to start industries.

“We will also provide lease for land in the Rimoi game reserve to investors willing to construct eco lodges while the county benefits from gate collection fees,” he said.

In line with the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, the governor said he plans to establish a hustler fund from which small business operators can get loans to start or improve their businesses.