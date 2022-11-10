What new EABL deal with Elgeyo Marakwet county means for sorghum farmers

Sorghum farmers in Elgeyo Marakwet are set to benefit from a steady market for their produce after the county government sealed a multimillion-shilling deal with East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) that will see them sell their produce to the alcohol and beverage manufacturing company.

The deal, sealed on Tuesday and effective in January, follows discussions between Governor Wisley Rotich and EABL officials led by Head of Public Policy Zack Kunyi.

EABL agreed to buy sorghum at competitive prices from farmers – Sh56 per kilogramme, up from the current Sh50.

A 90kg bag of sorghum goes for Sh5,400, which is attractive to many farmers compared with the price of maize, which fluctuates and is determined by demand and supply.

“Through contract farming, EABL will provide seeds to farmers for the 2023 season. A team from the company will be visiting farmers in sorghum-growing areas in a few weeks’ time to kick off registration and to educate farmers on the programme,” Mr Rotich said.

Register as members

Farmers will be required to register as members of cooperative societies to ease logistics and leverage economies of scale.

Mr Rotich said contract farming between Elgeyo Marakwet farmers and EABL will help elevate their economic status.

“I am encouraging farmers living along the valley to join farmer cooperatives to receive the seeds so that they can start planting at the onset of the April long rains next year,” Governor Rotich said.

Wards set to benefit from the programme are Soy South, Soy North, Tambach, Emsoo, Arror, Sambirir and Endo, where farmers have been growing the crop.

Erratic rainfall has affected maize farming in the region, with most locals switching to drought-resistant crops, including sorghum.

Double acreage

Sorghum production in the county has increased, with over 20,000 hectares under the crop. Governor Rotich said he wants to double the acreage.