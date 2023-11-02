Villagers' houses torched in Elgeyo Marakwet after witchcraft accusations

Scores of families have been left homeless in Elgeyo Marakwet county after a mob burnt down their houses accusing the members of engaging in witchcraft.

The families are now living in the cold after their 14 houses were razed down in Korongoi village, Kapcherop division in Marakwet West Sub-county.

Houses torched in Elgeyo Marakwet after witchcraft accusations

According to interviewed villagers, trouble started when one of the pupils ripped an exercise book off another student in a local primary school an act that snowballed into a conflict.

It all started on the evening of October 25, when one of the pupils destroyed the exercise book of his classmate, an act the extended family of the affected pupil claimed was witchcraft, narrated Nelson Chemitei one of the victims.

It is then that more than 30 villagers armed with machetes and crude weapons attacked the family members at night setting ablaze 14 homesteads.

A house that was razed in Elgeyo Marakwet county due to witchcraft allegations. Photo credit: Gabriel Kudaka | Nation Media Group

“We were shocked when the family members linked the tearing of the exercise book to witchcraft. The boy is said to have torn the exercise book before burning it an act the offended family members,” added Mr Chemitei.

Kapcherop Division Assistant Deputy County Commissioner Abdulrahman Karnen. Confirming the incident he cautioned against retaliatory attacks noting that the matter was under investigation.

“Suspects behind the arson attack are still at large, but we are determined to arrest them and press charges,” said Mr Karnen, adding that the affected families are reluctant to volunteer information to the police due to fears of more attacks.

The attackers are believed to be from the neighbouring Tembu and Kipteber villages. The arsonists torched houses belonging to extended family members of Johana Chemitei and his brother William Chemitei.

“The attackers first stormed the homesteads and started torching the grass-thatched houses and within minutes, they were reduced to ashes as the occupants fled for safety,” explained Mr Chemitei.

Harrison Kibet, 21, who was away during the arson attack said he is yet to trace his missing parents.

“I do not know where my parents went after they fled. I have been trying to call them but their phones are switched off,” said a distressed Mr Kibet whose house was also set ablaze.

Other properties destroyed during the arson attack include those of Mr Chemitei’s sons; Clifford Kimeli, Philip Kotut, Anderson Kandie, Hosea Kotut, William Kipchumba, Philemon Kiplimo, and Kipruto Chemitei among others.

“We have held a series of peace meetings to find a lasting solution,” added Mr Karnen.

He disclosed that among those displaced are KCPE and KCSE candidates who were accommodated in the society to enable them to sit for the national examinations.