University lecturer abandons lecture hall for MCA bid

Debate has raged in Kenya on whether a university degree should be required for people seeking the positions of ward representative and member of Parliament.

In February, the Senate unanimously passed a bill scrapping the degree rule for parliamentary aspirants. It is awaiting consideration in the National Assembly.

The bill, sponsored by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, seeks to amend Section 22 of the 2011 Elections Act, which made a university degree mandatory for aspirants contesting parliamentary and ward rep positions.

The bill lists the ability to read and write as the only mandatory requirement.

But as the degree debate goes on, a man from Senator Murkomen’s backyard of Elgeyo Marakwet has left the lecture hall to contest a seat in the county assembly.

Dr Ronald Zochin, who has a PhD in entrepreneurship and management from Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur, India, and has taught for over two decades at various universities locally and internationally, is seeking the Kapsowar ward rep’s seat.

Dr Zochin has had stints at Moi University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), among others.

Poor performance

He, who wants to contest under Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party, says a majority of county assemblies have performed below par over the past 10 years.

“An MCA should be a person who is equipped with the capacity to formulate, scrutinise and oversee the implementation of policies and bills that will spur development in counties,” he said when Nation.Africa caught up with him.

“We need intelligent and exposed MCAs and not those who can just read and write,” said Dr Zochin, 61.

Born in Chepulon, Marakwet West, Dr Zochin spent a decade and a half in India and co-founded the Nagaland Centre for Human Resource Development and Information (NCHDIT) in north-eastern India.

Dr Zochin, who attended Sinon and Cheptulon primary schools and proceeded to St Peter’s Marakwet Boys before joining Kenya Polytechnic (now Technical University of Kenya) for a computer science course, says leadership should be a service not a position for self-aggrandizement.

He joined the National Treasury before proceeding to India for his undergraduate and postgraduate education.

Socio-economic revolution

He says a member of a county assembly (MCA) should be the first person to cause a socio-economic revolution because they sit in the basic unit of governance.

“I want Kapsowar ward to be a model region because I will fuse my skills and exposure by coming up with bills that will compel the county government to set aside funds for entrepreneurial development programmes,” he said the father of five.

“This will transform the local community through job creation and help the government get more tax revenue through businesses.”

He observes that leadership is not about education but an individual’s creativity.

“We do not want to be teaching the role of leadership once they have been given the mantle to rule. There is a need to have leaders who are exposed, knowledgeable and skilled. This can be reflected in the nature of bills they raise and I know I will remedy this,” he said.

Dr Zochin says Kenya is among countries with high literacy levels but lacks employment opportunities.

“We need to merge skills with the needs of the people. There is a lot of disservice by our leaders because they lag behind in policy making,” he said.

Knowledgeable MCAs

“MCAs must be knowledgeable and in countries like Malaysia, professors are encouraged to take community work. This should happen in our country because we need to use the learned population.”

He cautions Kenyans against electing leaders because of their oratory skills, saying it is important to gauge an individual through their abilities, exposure and skills.

“Leaders should be agents of socio-economic revolution in rural areas. If this happens, the evils bedeviling the nation will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Dr Zochin also holds a master’s in law, and is a business and management consultant, trainer and civic educator, career development counsellor, motivational speaker, curriculum development expert and researcher.

“I believe I have what it takes to revolutionise my ward,” he said, adding that he was offered a deputy governor’s position, which he declined because his mind is focused on the ward rep seat.