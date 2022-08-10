UDA losing to independents in woman rep, MP races

Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Jane Chebaibai and Marakwet West MP William Kisang are set to lose their seats as the electoral agency concludes vote tallying.

The politicians, who were defending their seats under the United Democratic Alliance, were casualties of an onslaught from strong opponents who ran as independents.

Ms Chebaibai was defeated by a political debutant, Ms Caroline Ngelechei, who vied as an independent after disputed UDA nominations in April that the former won.

Ms Ngelechei contested the nomination results, describing them as shambolic. She is now poised for a resounding victory.

Unassailable lead

By press time, the incumbent was trailing Ms Ngelechei, who had an unassailable lead of 82,960 votes against Ms Chebaibai’s 41,606.

The county has 213,884 registered voters and voter turnout was 70 percent.

In Marakwet West, lawyer Timothy Toroitich, who also lost in the UDA nominations to Mr Kisang, is poised for a landslide win.

Provisional results indicate that Mr Toroitich, who is also making his debut in elective politics, is leading the incumbent by a margin of 10,000 votes after garnering 27,798 votes. Mr Kisang followed with 17,750 votes.

MCAs trounced

Two MCAs who survived the April UDA nominations have also been defeated by independent candidates.

Arror ward MCA Christopher Chemosong and his Sengwer counterpart David Kipketer fell into the political guillotine after both served two consecutive times.

Mr Chemosong lost to Mr Justine Kosgei, getting 1,730 votes against the projected winner, who is leading with 2,443.