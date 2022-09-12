Two independent MPs plan bills on Kerio Valley banditry

Two MPs from Elgeyo Marakwet County have mooted plans to end banditry in the Kerio Valley that include sponsoring relevant bills in Parliament to push for reparations for victims and hold the government to account.

Marakwet West MP Timothy Kipchumba and Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Ngelechei, both elected as independents, said they regretted that the government seemed to have been overwhelmed by the criminals, who have killed hundreds of people.

“It is not that there are no laws to handle insecurity in this country. In fact, every Kenyan has a right to life and to be protected by the government,” Mr Kipchumba said.

“But the killings and plunder of property have been going on relentlessly in the Kerio Valley and we believe this time round we need to hold the government to account.”

Seek reparations

He said they will sponsor several bills in Parliament “that will seek reparations for victims of banditry and cattle rustling”, arguing that the government had failed to discharge its mandate.

“We also need to see existing laws on banditry being implemented to the letter,” he said.

The MPs said they will also follow up on what the government is doing against bandits.

“We shall be tabling a motion seeking to establish if the government, through the national security council, outlawed banditry. The outgoing government early this year had announced outlawing bandits and we want to see the same being implemented,” he said.

Collapsed multibillion projects

Insecurity, he added, had led to the collapse of multibillion-shilling projects that offered an economic lifeline for Kerio Valley locals.

“For several years, projects, especially irrigation schemes, have collapsed and we want the government as a matter of priority to revive them. This will alleviate the suffering locals experience there in terms of lack of food and income,” said the lawmaker.

He urged the government to commit to repairing security roads.

“As county leaders, we need a consortium forum to allow us to meet on a quarterly basis to analyse the way we are discharging our mandates. This is what has been lacking in the past leadership and such forums will assist us to form a collective on issues affecting the county,” he said.

Widows and widowers

Ms Ngelechei lamented the high number of people made widows and widowers by banditry, and that she and her colleague will find ways of empowering them economically.