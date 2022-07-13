Rift Valley is not a UDA zone, states Tolgos

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance Rift Valley coordinator Alex Tolgos has laughed off sentiments that the region is a UDA zone and will vote for Deputy President William Ruto because of party euphoria.

Mr Tolgos, the Elgeyo Marakwet governor, said unlike in previous elections, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga would share the spoils with Mr Ruto in the region because of changing political tides and the spirited campaigns his team has launched.

“In previous elections, the region voted for candidates through party euphoria but not anymore. Interests have shifted and now the electorate is keen to choose personalities and the looming elections will be a testament,” Mr Tolgos told the Nation yesterday.

“During our campaigns, the engagement with voters points at a changing political landscape and people want leaders who have their interests at heart. They feel cheated because of failed promises and that is why they are warming up for a Raila presidency.”

Mr Tolgos said Azimio had laid out strategies to ensure Mr Odinga gets over 40 percent of the votes cast in the region and ensure a resounding victory for the coalition.

“We have been impressed by caucuses of professionals and opinion leaders from across the region who have launched a series of grassroots campaigns that are aimed at galvanising support for Mr Odinga. This was not the case in previous elections,” he said.

The governor faulted leaders in the UDA brigade, saying they were deceiving voters by urging them to vote for candidates from one party starting with ward rep to President, also called six-piece voting.

“The six-piece voting pattern is not achievable despite the blackmail and intimidation by some leaders. We are buoyed as Azimio because the locals have said they will vote in leaders without using party affiliation,” he said.

Over 700 professionals from Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gishu have teamed up and endorsed Mr Odinga for President besides kicking off his campaigns.

The caucus, led by Dr John Kibosia, formerly of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, said they decided to back Mr Odinga because of his resolve to address rampant corruption.

“Our endorsement is a culmination of a series of consultative meetings which we have been holding across the region and we have come to the conclusion that the Azimio coalition is the best bet for the country. We have laid down strategies of popularising Mr Odinga to ensure he wins the presidency,” said Dr Kibosia.

He said Mr Odinga had demonstrated his commitment to a better Kenya by championing reforms that led to a new Constitution.

“Mr Raila and his running mate Ms Martha Karua will revolutionise the socioeconomic status [of Kenyans] and ensure the public norms are upheld because they are reformists by nature.

Corruption is what has killed this country and Azimio will drastically reduce the incidents to zero,” he said.

“We are optimistic Mr Odinga will be elected in the August General Election because as professionals our endorsement has a ripple effect. The perception that this region is a UDA zone will now wane because we are witnessing mass defection to Azimio,” he said.

Mr Tolgos said there are caucuses of professionals spread across the region who are all campaigning for Azimio and this would help catapult Mr Odinga to the presidency.