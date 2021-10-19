Post-mortem reveals how Olympic star Agnes Tirop died

Olympian Agnes Tirop died from stab wounds to the neck and blunt force trauma to the head, according to a post-mortem done yesterday by Government Pathologist Dorothy Njeru.

“Generally, the examination has shown injuries due to stab wounds to the neck and trauma to the head,” said Dr Njeru after a three-hour examination at the Iten County Referral Hospital mortuary.

She declined to give further details, noting that the team of two pathologists and forensic experts had handed the report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further investigations.

The post-mortem was performed in the presence of detectives from DCI’s Homicide department and a pathologist representing the family.

Mr Vincent Tirop, the father of the athlete, expressed satisfaction with the post-mortem and asked the DCI to unearth the motive behind the killing of his daughter.

‘The police have done their work and (I) hope that justice will be done,” said Mr Tirop.

He said the body would be moved to an Eldoret mortuary before the burial on Saturday.

The prime suspect in the killing of athlete, Mr Ibrahim Rotich, was taken to court yesterday as the family started the legal process to get back her property.

Iten Senior Principal Magistrate Charles Kutwa granted detectives 20 more days to hold the suspect at the Eldoret Central Police Station, following application by the prosecution.

He further directed that the suspect be taken for mental assessment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret to determine his fitness to stand trial.

Two other suspects are in police custody over the killing of the athlete and detectives continue to record statements from others.