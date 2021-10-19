Post-mortem reveals how Olympic star Agnes Tirop died

Agnes Tirop

Agnes Tirop, whose lifeless body was found in the bedroom of her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet county, on Wednesday.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Fred Kibor  &  Barnabas Bii

Olympian Agnes Tirop died from stab wounds to the neck and blunt force trauma to the head, according to a post-mortem done yesterday by Government Pathologist Dorothy Njeru.

