Police relying on CCTV footage, rider to unravel UDA candidate's death

Police in Uasin Gishu County are relying on CCTV footage on buildings along the Eldoret-Malaba highway to piece together how a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ward seat candidate died on Saturday.

Mark Bowen, popularly known as Sawachan, who won the UDA ticket for the Sambirir ward seat in Elgeyo Marakwet County, died at Eldoret’s Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), where he had been rushed by a Good Samaritan.

The person found him lying unconscious around the Easy Coach bus stage on the Eldoret-Malaba road in the wee hours of the fateful day. He had injuries in his head and a broken leg.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga told the Nation on Monday that detectives had visited the scene and reviewed CCTV footage as investigations into the sudden death of the politician started. Detectives had also visited MTRH.

Police will also be relying on a rider who was with the politician.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage to try to see what exactly happened on the fateful day. Also, the rider who was with the deceased will record a statement,” said the police commander.

“The rider, who we believe was among the last people with the deceased on the fateful day was also injured but has been discharged from hospital. He will record a statement over the incident.”

The rider told the police that the motorcycle was private.

He said a postmortem exam will also inform investigators what caused the death of the politician.

The police boss said Mr Bowen’s phones will be forensically analysed and family members and even friends will be asked to record statements over the death.

Mr Bowen trounced the incumbent MCA Nathan Chelanga to win the UDA nomination and was to face other candidates in the August General Election.

On Sunday, his family and other leaders asked police to hasten their investigations to establish how the youthful leader died.

Mr Bowen has been hailed as a great philanthropist in the region and a friend to all.

His cousin, Marakwet West MP William Kisang said the family was devastated by the sudden demise of their breadwinner.