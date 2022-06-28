Police alarmed by thieves stealing visitors book in schools

A visit by a man to Kapkenda High School in Elgeyo Marakwet last Friday has left a bitter taste in the mouths of parents and teachers.

The visitor, who is now a fugitive from the law, came to the school with a ploy to meet the school bursar, but in reality he wanted to steal the school entry book known as a ‘visitors book’ at the gate, which he is now using to defraud parents and guardians.

The fraudster, who is being sought by the police for cybercrime and other felonies, had, within 30 minutes of stealing the book, called and sent SMSs to over 100 parents asking for money for various reasons.

Chief Principal Joyce Mulunda said security guards took him for a normal visitor and he was taken through normal security checks in the school.

“It was after he mysteriously disappeared with the visitors book that it occurred to us that he was not a visitor to the bursar but a fraudster,” she said.

Kapkenda Girls' Chief Principal Joyce Mulunda shows the fraudster who was captured by a CCTV camera Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

“Calls from parents enquiring why they were being asked to immediately send money to a particular number started streaming in, which further alarmed us.”

She added: “At this point we realised the gravity of the theft of the visitors book and we posted on all the school social media groups and made individual calls alerting parents [about] the fraudster on the loose.

“But some had already fallen victim to the scam and sent the money to the fraudster’s number, 0726 236702. Three of our parents have since sent money to the fraudster.”

The man, who had hidden his face with a white cap, has been asking for money ranging from Sh1,000 and Sh5 000 for transport, benchmarking, tuition, medical fees and to buy a scientific calculator, among other alleged needs.

“Tuma pesa, si wewe ni mzazi wa Form one, ndio tumetoa watoto nje harakisha ama mtoto akuje nyumbani saa hii….” (Send money, you’re a parent to a Form One, the students are outside waiting to be sent home now send the money) read one of the messages sent to a parent, who in turn sent an unspecified amount of money to the fraudster.

Ms Mulunda said that after being led to the bursar’s office, the man went back to the gate a few minutes later, claiming he would wait at the gate as the bursar was still too busy to give him an audience.

“The man waited at the gate for almost an hour and when the security officer excused herself [to go somewhere], he pounced on the visitors book and vanished,” she recounted.

The principal said that even after being reported to police, the fraudster was still on the prowl, fleecing parents, and some were still falling victim.

“We are urging parents to be wary of strange numbers asking for money on behalf of the school. Countercheck any information with the school, especially class teachers,” she stated.

The gate to Kapkenda Girls in Elgeyo Marakwet County, where a fraudster stole a visitors' book Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, at St Alphonsus Girls Mutei, parents and visitors who had left their details in the school visitors book were left agonising after a fraudster stole the book and began calling them asking for money.

“Two men came to the gate, claiming they wanted to pay school fees in cash and they were turned back because the school does not accept cash payment,” narrated Principal Jean Ngaywa.

“After a moment at the gate, they managed to steal the visitors book and used it to call anyone who had left their contacts.”

She said they were lucky because no parent who was contacted succumbed to the demands. Parents made inquiries to the school, and they issued an alert over the stolen visitors book.

Keiyo South Directorate of Criminal Investigation Officer (DCIO) Samuel Otieno admitted there was an increase in the theft of visitors books, saying police had reviewed CCTV footage at the school showing the man entering after alighting from a motorcycle.

“We are grappling with an upsurge of cyber-related crime and we have witnessed an increase in the number of schools reporting visitors book thefts,” Mr Otieno said.

“Some fraudsters have even been attending parents’ meetings and other school gatherings with the aim of getting their details.”

He said this was not the first time the fraudsters had stolen visitors books, adding that other high schools like Lelbloinet and Kimwarer had also reported similar incidents.