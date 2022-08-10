Murkomen ex-aide Adams Kipsanai becomes new Keiyo North MP

Adams Kipsanai of UDA is the next Keiyo North MP after garnering 26,560 votes to trounce outgoing MP James Murgor, who received 11,213 votes to take second position in parliamentary election results released by the electoral agency on Wednesday. Mr Kipsanai succeeds Mr Murgor, who has served since 2013.

The outgoing MP vied as an independent candidate after losing in the hotly contested UDA nominations in April, where Mr Kipsanai garnered 6,523 votes against Mr Murgor’s 6,383.

Other contenders in the race were Kenneth Kibet, who received 306 votes, William Kipruto (310) and Celestine Saigut (237).

Mr Kipsanai is a former aide to lawyer and Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who is poised to beat outgoing Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos to retain the seat on a UDA ticket after taking the lead in preliminary results.

Mr Tolgos was the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya point man in the region and vied on a Jubilee ticket.

In Keiyo North, Mr Murkomen, a former majority leader in the Senate, garnered 34,491 votes against Mr Tolgos’ 3,504.

And as predicted, UDA is also poised to take the governor’s seat in Elgeyo Marakwet with its candidate, youthful outgoing Deputy Governor Wisley Rotich, taking a comfortable lead against his closest opponent, National Vision Party’s Anthony Chelimo.

In Keiyo North, Mr Rotich garnered 35,087 votes, while the rest of the governor hopefuls performed dismally, with Mr Chelimo garnering 2,204 votes, independent Moses Changwony 836 and Tabitha Seei of ODM managing just 290.