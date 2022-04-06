MP survives bandit attack on campaign trail

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen and hundreds of locals on Wednesday afternoon survived a bandit attack that left two people seriously injured.

They were ambushed on the campaign trail by hundreds of bandits suspected to be from a neighbouring county. The assailants opened fire, injuring the two people.

The MP and his entourage scampered for safety, hiding in the nearby rocks as the bandits continued firing indiscriminately.

In the 30-minute siege, Mr Stephen Rotich, 38, and Mr Evans Cheserek,19, suffered serious injuries in the legs and left jaw respectively.

“It was the rocks that gave us cover and helped us escape a massacre. There was gunfire from all directions and it is by the grace of God that we survived,” the MP told the Nation by phone.

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen in (a white vest) after the Wednesday banditry attack of his campaign meeting at Kapetwa area in the constituency. Photo credit: Photo | Courtesy

He said the political meeting was just starting with a word of prayer when hell broke loose and everyone ran in different directions.

“Police came late after I made frantic calls. GSU officers were dispatched and ended the siege. We are calling on the government to deploy police reservists down here because they are always with locals,” he said.

Injured

Marakwet East Deputy County Commander Simeon Osumba said the injured were evacuated and referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

“Police have been deployed to the area and we are optimistic calm will be restored,” he said.

Mr Bowen claimed more than 100 people had been killed in the region in the past six months.

Leaders appeal

Last month, Elgeyo Marakwet leaders petitioned the government to deploy more police reservists to complement regular security officers.

Their appeal followed a government announcement that it had deployed an additional 80 reservists to Mochongoi in Baringo County following a wave of bandit attacks in the area.

Marakwet West MP William Kisang said recently that since the government disbanded the police reservists in 2019, an unprecedented series of attacks had been reported in the region.