Man lynched for stealing chickens

A man was lynched in Elgeyo Marakwet County after he was caught stealing chickens.

Moses Kiptoo, 31, was accosted in the wee hours of Friday in a homestead in Kapkesum village stealing the birds.

Locals claimed there had been rampant chicken theft in the area, prompting them to keep vigil with the aim of catching the thieves.

Oblivious of the heightened surveillance, Kiptoo stealthy entered the homestead, but the owner raised the alarm.

Villagers responded and cornered the thief, lynching him on the spot.

Keiyo North police Commander Tom Makori said police received a distress call from the area assistant chief and responded immediately.

“When police officers got information on the incident from area Assistant Chief Rael Kipkorir, they visited the scene, only to find the man already lynched by the roadside. The body had multiple injuries, with the two chickens beside it,” he said.

The police boss condemned the killing, stating that mob justice was not justice.

“Locals should avoid taking the law into their own hands. Individuals should also avoid acts of lawlessness that might result in premature death as witnessed but work hard to earn a decent living,” he said.