KWS begins restocking of Rimoi wildlife reserve in Elgeyo Marakwet

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has begun restocking the Rimoi wildlife reserve with more wild animals in a bid to boost tourism in the region.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich said this followed a request he made to the KWS director as soon as he assumed office.

“The restocking follows feedback during my campaigns about Rimoi game reserve. Many residents and tourists were complaining that they can’t see wild animals anytime they visit,” he said.

He added: “On Wednesday evening, our tourism department together with KWS officials received the Rothschild giraffe, also known as the Baringo giraffe, which will boost our tourist numbers and make the reserve more attractive,” Governor Rotich said.

Pre-election pledge

He said boosting tourism was among the key pledges he made to voters and wants to transform the county into an international tourism destination.

“We want to open up and advance more tourist activities like paragliding and generally sports tourism, besides wildlife conservation,” he said.

“We are working well with KWS, who have erected a 31-kilometre electric fence around Rimoi and are stocking a variety of animal species.”

To attract more investors to the tourism sector, incentives have been offered to those ready to set up tourist hotels and eco-lodges in the region.

“We have mapped the tourist sites and anyone interested in setting up a tourist hotel should walk into our offices for a discussion,” he said.

“We will also be hosting quarterly roundtable meetings for all sectors to chart the way forward in our effort to improve the industry. This will [create] more employment and increase revenue for our county.”

Public participation

Governor Rotich said he had also initiated public participation forums for communities and other stakeholders to offer their views on how to transform the Rimoi reserve for the benefit of locals.

“I urge private investors to start investing in hospitality facilities like hotels and eco-lodges in this high potential area, which hosts game animals, including over 400 elephants, zebras, giraffes, crocodiles, birds, snakes, among others,” he said.

In 2016, the county upgraded the reserve to the tune of Sh20 million in a bid to boost tourist numbers. This was expected to boost its revenue base, but six years later, the dream is yet to be achieved.

The national reserve, which was known to be home to the largest herd of elephants, white crocodiles and bird species, among other wildlife, in addition to its beautiful scenery, has largely remained untapped.

Environmental destruction

Decades ago, wildlife like giraffes, dikdiks and antelopes were decimated by poachers, while others fled due to wanton environmental destruction.

The multimillion-shilling rehabilitation of the reserve began under the government of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.