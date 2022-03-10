Residents demand more police reservists as state adds 80

Elgeyo Marakwet leaders have petitioned the government to deploy more police reservists to complement regular security officers in order to restore order in the volatile region.

Their appeal follows the government’s announcement that it had deployed an additional 80 police reservists to Mochongoi in Baringo County following a wave of bandit attacks in the area.

Over 80 people have been killed in the area in the past six months, with the latest attack happening on Wednesday morning.

In the raid, the bandits, believed to be from a neighbouring county, invaded Kombases in Marakwet East and injured one person before making away with an unknown number of livestock. The injured man was receiving treatment at Chesongoch Mission Hospital.

“Banditry should be wiped out in the Kerio Valley once and for all and this will only be achieved through the collaboration of police reservists and their regular counterparts,” said Marakwet West MP William Kisang.

“The reservists are well familiar with the terrain of the area and they will pursue the bandits whenever they strike.”

Unprecedented attacks

He said that since the government disbanded the police reservists in 2019, the region has experienced an unprecedented series of attacks that have left a trail of death and destruction.

“The government deployed a handful of police reservists but we need the number increased to over 100 officers so that at least each sub-location gets no less than four. With this we are sure of reducing the increasing spate of attacks,” he said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos said he supports any measures initiated by the government to restore order and is ready for any peace meetings that may be convened.

“We need decisive action that can end insecurity because we need development to thrive. I join calls for the reinstatement of police reservists but their welfare should be well catered for. A fraction of what is given to other security officers should be allocated for the police reservists,” Governor Tolgos said.

The government in 2019 disbanded police reservists in the region, barely two years after hundreds of locals were given guns and ammunition to help security agencies fight bandits.

For decades, the region has experienced perennial clashes that have not only destabilised families but also disrupted health and education services and economic activities.

Urgently recruit reservists

Residents claim the runaway insecurity could have been thwarted if police reservists had been deployed and the government should urgently recruit them.

“The reservists are conversant with the terrain and in the past they responded swiftly to the attackers, more promptly than the police,” said Mr Luka Kanda, who hails from Kerio Valley.

“There are areas police cannot access with vehicles, but KPRs who are locals can pursue the bandits up to the hills. We have suffered a lot since the reservists were disbanded.”

He said locals trust police reservists more than official security agencies because they are effective and are more conversant with the entry and exit routes the bandits use during attacks.