Residents demand more police reservists as state adds 80

National Police Reservists Baringo

Some of the 80 National Police Reservists who were recently deployed in Baringo in a bid to tame rising bandit attacks. Elgeyo Marakwet leaders have petitioned the government to deploy more police reservists.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Fred Kibor

Elgeyo Marakwet leaders have petitioned the government to deploy more police reservists to complement regular security officers in order to restore order in the volatile region.

