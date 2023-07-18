Iten 'Four Robbers' gang unleashes terror at bus stage

Last Wednesday, three matatu Saccos operating at the Iten main stage in Elgeyo Marakwet county were ejected after a terse threatening message.

"Trans Valley Travellers Sacco, 2-Ways and Kapsowar Sacco (KSS), we are giving you 24 hours to vacate this Kerio Prestige Stage with immediate effect or face the fire. Orders from Chesubet and company, the four robbers,” read the printed message pinned to the Trans Valley Sacco office at the bus stage.

The next day, the gang made good on their threat, locking the offices and ejecting the three Saccos from the stage, leaving the Kerio Prestige Matatu Sacco in complete control of the terminus.

Welcome to the criminal world of the Four Robbers gang which controls the matatu business in Iten town. Armed with machetes, rungus, bows and arrows, the gang operates with impunity, allegedly backed by the local police and unscrupulous county officials.

Ruthless

They rule with ruthlessness, maiming anyone who crosses their path. The lucky ones have managed to escape their wrath after parting with hundreds of shillings.

The unlucky have been left with injuries inflicted by the gang that has taken over Iten's main stage at Elgeyo Marakwet and rule with an iron fist. They eject anyone from the stage who does not agree to their demands.

The gang is said to have been hired by one of the matatu saccos operating in the town with the aim of driving its rivals out of business and taking over the bus stage.

According to Trans Valley Travelers Sacco vice chairman Obadiah Kibet, the gang has been wreaking havoc at the stage since it was established in 2014.

"We have lost over Sh6 million in the past month due to the disruption of our business. As a Sacco, we have over 300 matatus operating at the stage. In 2014, two people lost their lives and hundreds of others were injured due to the deadly fights. Our ejection from the stage is an indication that the thugs

enjoy protection," he said.

Matatu wars: Iten Town in Elgeyo Marakwet County. Operators of three matatu saccos claim they were evicted by a rival from the main stage and have since moved to the roadside to avoid a bloody confrontation. They have called on concerned authorities to intervene, alleging conflict of interest by some county officials who own matatus in the rival sacco, hence give them protection. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Impunity

Last week's ejection took place in full view of county officials.

"I have over 70 OBs recorded at Iten police station but no action has been taken against the perpetrators, which has emboldened them to continue their reign of terror. The police are complicit because they tell us to keep fighting and we will come to collect the bodies," the Sacco official claimed.

Mr Kibet said the gang enjoys protection because some senior county officials and police own some of the matatus or have friends in the sector.

"Whenever our competitors break the rules, they get away scot-free, which encourages more bitterness. The gang is bold because they take our customers by force if we do not part with certain sums of money, resulting in losses for us. Those who resist are beaten to a pulp and left with broken limbs. We want

this to stop and the Four Robbers should be arrested to restore sanity," he said.

A driver, Mr Titus Kemboi, is recovering from injuries he sustained after being injured last week. He reported the matter to the police but no action was taken.

"We keep lodging complaints but nothing is done. We need the police and county officials to be neutral and allow us to ply our trade peacefully. We will not go back until the goons are arrested," he said.

Conflict of interest

Mr Rolex Kosgei, the chairperson of 2-Ways Sacco, said conflict of interest has exacerbated the acrimony because law enforcers are also key players in the matatu sector.

"What we need is neutrality and fairness. The law should be applied equally and any Sacco found flouting the rules should face the law to curb favouritism," he protested.

A trader at Iten market, Ms Elizabeth Kimutai, blamed some county officials, accusing them of favouritism.

"As traders, we depend on the neighbouring matatu stage for business, but the situation has worsened over the past month because of thugs who control its operations. We call on Governor Wisley Rotich to ensure fairness in the matatu sector so that everyone gets their rightful share. Sanity should be restored because we are witnessing increasing chaos," she said.

Elgeyo Marakwet police commander Francis Nguli said he had personally taken over the investigation following claims of conflict of interest, while admitting that criminals had been hired by some Saccos to unleash terror on others.

"There are some Saccos who use thugs to unleash terror on their opponents and the matter is being investigated. After an inter-agency meeting, we decided to close the stage and evicted all the Saccos and gave them seven days to each find a suitable stage to operate from," he said.

The police commander said the acrimony was protracted and those who recorded the statements were under active investigation.