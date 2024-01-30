Four held over textbooks dumping in an Elgeyo Marakwet forest

Four suspects among them a driver of the lorry used to transport textbooks worth millions of shillings that were dumped in a public forest in Elgeyo Marakwet county, have been arrested.

“The suspects are being held in various police stations and are to be arraigned to face charges once investigations are complete,” said Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander, Mr Peter Mulinge.

Different driver

He said they are investigating why a contractor used a different driver to transport the books from Moran Publishers before they were discovered by wananchi abandoned along the Kaptagat-Kaptarakwa road two weeks ago.

“We want to establish the link between the distributor contracted to transport the textbooks and the driver of the lorry who has gone underground after dumping the textbooks in the forest,” said Mr Mulinge adding that two cartoons of the 540 textbooks are missing.

Impounded a truck

Police impounded a truck in Kisii bearing number plates similar to the one that was used to ferry the textbooks from the publisher to schools in Nyamira county.

The lorry is, however, blue as opposed to the white one that was loaded with the textbooks before leaving the publishing firm’s premises.

“What puzzles us is that apart from colour, the impounded truck in Kisii has similar features, including number plates to the one that left the publishing firm stocked with the textbooks. This leaves us with the option of reviewing CCTV footage at the firm to zero in on the culprits,” said Mr Mulinge.

Recovered textbooks

Recovered textbooks that were taken to Kaptagat police station have since been delivered to respective schools in Nyamira county.

The government changed the distribution module of books to schools in a bid to curb theft of learning materials and ensure equitable distribution.

Under the new system, the State buys books directly from publishers to address inequalities with booksellers feeling locked out of the distribution chain.

The Kenya Book Publishers’ Association Chairman Kamau Kiarie has, however, asked booksellers to unite and engage publishers to enable them distribute books directly to learning institutions.

The association has been grappling with piracy and the high cost of printing books, among other challenges.