Former MP William Kisang wins Elgeyo Marakwet senator by-election
Former Marakwet West MP William Kisang has garnered 41,378 votes to win the Elgeyo Marakwet senatorial race, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced on Friday.
He ran on a UDA party ticket in the Thursday by-election and is now set to replace former senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who was appointed to a Cabinet role.
Tim Kipchumba of PPD came second with 38,151 votes.
Charles Mutai, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer for Elgeyo Marakwet County, on Friday awarded Kisang the certificate for winning the by-election at an event held at the Kenya Medical Training College Iten Campus, the county tallying centre.