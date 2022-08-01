Families in the cold as police torch houses

At least 40 families in Kapsiren village, Marakwet East sub-county, are sleeping in the cold after their houses were razed allegedly by police officers in a security operation on Saturday.

No one was injured but 29 domestic animals were killed.

Trouble started on Friday evening when police officers enforcing the night curfew were said to have been attacked by a gang of bandits, who were tracked down to the village.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Francis Nguli told the Nation that police officers were attacked by the gun-wielding criminals near Soko Bora trading centre, prompting them to call for reinforcements.

“When the bandits were repulsed, they fled into their village and since it was dark we [decided] to conduct an operation the following day (Saturday). It is unfortunate that when officers headed to the suspects’ homesteads, they were again attacked from all directions. This prompted heavy gunfight and the torching of houses,” he said.

Livestock carcasses at Kapsiren village following the Saturday security operation where 40 houses were torched by police. Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Suspects on police radar

“The suspects, who have been on police radar, fled our dragnet and a manhunt to arrest them has been launched. In the operation, we recovered items including military boots, National Youth Service uniforms, police uniforms as well as ammunition,” he said.

Locals have criticised the police for the action and demanded that those responsible for torching the houses and killings of animals face justice.

Ms Rael Kipkiror, one of the victims, said the entire village is suffering because of the police action even though no one was injured.

“The whole village did not attack the police. They know who the suspects are and they should have arrested them instead of targeting innocent people,” she said.

“My family slept in the cold on Friday and Saturday and even Sunday we will brave the chill because we have no home,” she lamented.

“The cold is biting and hunger is ravaging and we are pondering our next move because all the granaries with foodstuffs in them went up in smoke.”

Villagers condemn police

Ms Alphina Jerop, another villager, condemned the police actions.

“We were used as collateral damage and yet the police knew whom they were after. The animals that were killed committed no crime to be killed. We are suffering at the hands of armed bandits and now the police are our aggressors too,” she said.

Mr Benjamin Kimutai, whose two houses were torched, said humanitarian assistance was needed urgently because the village was in ruins.

“There are eight families who lost everything and what they are wearing at the moment is the only belongings they have. These are the people who need urgent assistance and we are calling on humanitarian agencies to help us,” he said.

Rights groups

He called on human rights groups to come to their aid and bring legal proceedings against police who carried out the operation.

“People are sleeping in the cold because the police who were supposed to protect them turned against them. The police action should be condemned,” he said.

Asked why security officers killed the animals, Mr Nguli, the police commander, said the suspects were using the livestock as a shield while firing at the officers.

“It is unfortunate the animals were caught in the crossfire, but the suspects were hiding behind them as they opened fire at the officers,” he said.