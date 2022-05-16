Elgeyo Marakwet: UDA aspirant picks varsity don as running mate

Elgeyo Marakwet Deputy Governor Wesley Rotich, 34, has picked University of Eldoret don Prof Grace Cheserek, 53, as his running mate in the upcoming General Election.

Prof Cheserek is a distinguished scholar, an expert in strategic management and a highly experienced administrator and Mr Rotich is counting on her expertise in his quest for the governor’s seat in the August 9 elections.

Mr Rotich said her resource mobilisation skills and passion for community service will come in handy in solving the challenges facing the county, which include conflicts in the Kerio Valley, a deteriorating environment across the escarpment, low farm produce prices and youth unemployment.

“In the quest to ensure that we transform our county through the bottom-up model, I will need a team of highly qualified and competent ladies and gentlemen to steer the region to the next level,” Mr Rotich said on Sunday.

“In my administration, the space of women is guaranteed and they are at the centre of my transformative agenda together with the youth, farmers and business community.”

Mr Rotich will battle it out for the seat with former Sasini MD Moses Changwony (independent) and National Vision Party (NVP) leader Anthony Chelimo.

Mr Changwony has picked unionist Benson Biwott as his running mate, while Mr Chelimo selected Mr Benson Rotich.

Turned bloody

Mr Rotich said his decision was informed by the need to network locally and abroad, scouting for opportunities for the youths and addressing the perennial Kerio Valley insecurity.

“Prof Cheserek has actively participated in connecting our youth to opportunities abroad, which is part of our agenda under the ‘PEPEA’ programme. In her PhD thesis, she studied the resource conflict that has turned bloody in the Kerio Valley, which again is at the centre of my agenda,” said Mr Rotich.

Born in Kamok village in Kapsowar ward before her father relocated to Jemunada in Moiben/Kuserwo, Prof Cheserek attended Jemunada Primary School and Moi Kapsowar Girls High School before joining Kapkenda Girls for her ‘A’ level.

She holds a PhD in environmental studies and has been a university lecturer for 18 years, rising from a junior research fellow to an associate professor and a director. She is the head of partnerships at the University of Eldoret, and is a former board chairperson at the National Employment Authority.

Mr Rotich expressed his confidence that his running mate would be highly valuable to the county and community and inspire many through her actions.