Elgeyo Marakwet the third to reject BBI Bill

Residents of Mathare in Nairobi County hold up BBI signs as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses them on February 12, 2021, after launching a Level 2 hospital and a fresh water supply project in the area.

  • MCAs who opposed the Bill said the county has suffered in the hands of  the Jubilee administration so they have no confidence that counties will get the proposed allocation of 35 per cent of national revenue.

The Elgeyo Marakwet County Assembly on Tuesday became the third to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment Bill, after Baringo and Nandi.

