County government strikes roads construction deal with NYS

The National Youth Service (NYS) has dispatched a technical team to Elgeyo Marakwet County to evaluate the scope of works regarding the region’s road network.

This follows last week’s agreement between Governor Wisley Rotich and NYS Director-General Matilda Sakwa to have the agency maintain roads in the county.

The NYS and the county government will also explore other areas of support, including water drilling and construction of water pans.

Deputy Governor Grace Cheserek hosted the NYS team, which was led by Deputy Director Peter Juma, roads engineer Ben Wekesa and transport inspector Leah Kibe.

MoU

Mr Juma said they were in the county to explore areas of collaboration, which will pave the way for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the agency and the county government that will guide the mode of engagement.

“We have come here following the visit by Governor Rotich. His interest to see roads in the county improved caused our director-general to dispatch us to come and assess the roads that you want [the NYS to help] improve,” said Mr Juma.

Prof Cheserek, in a statement, lauded the prompt action by the NYS, saying it was evident counties could indeed leverage other government agencies for collaboration in development.

National Youth Service (NYS) technical team assessing roads along the Elgeyo escarpment. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Among the roads being considered in the partnership are the Mogil-Chesewew, Koitilial-Matira, Kapchelal-Chegilet, and Salaba Kabulwo. Others are Kibendo-Kamaingon, Nyawa-Rimoi, Tambach-Songeto. Chemwabul-Surmo, Kaptere-Changach-Sumbeiywo-Menone and Turesia-Kalwal.

“As a county, we have limited equipment, coupled with a rough terrain that makes it challenging to do roads and other infrastructure. We want to take advantage of your long expertise and machinery to carry out these challenging works,” said Prof Cheserek.

Local contractors

She clarified that the involvement of the NYS team does not mean local contractors will be denied county jobs, stating the agency will only complement the county on the most challenging works, especially along the escarpments.

“The executive will work closely with members of the county assembly (MCAs) to identify the road networks that need the intervention of NYS,” she said.

“We are requesting the agency to consider employing locals to carry out the works once they enter into a formal engagement with the county.”

Mr Juma assured residents that the NYS will source materials locally and employ casuals from local communities once the projects begin.