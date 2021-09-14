Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Elgeyo-Marakwet

Prime

Elgeyo escarpment: From accursed site to haven for ecotourists

By  Fred Kibor

Decades ago, the scenic and rugged Elgeyo escarpment was a forbidding area where unwanted members of society were banished to live as they awaited death.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.