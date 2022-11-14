Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet counties in talks to explore joint tourism

Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties are seeking a partnership to boost tourism in the North Rift region and increase local revenues.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi and Elgeyo Marakwet Deputy Governor Grace Cheserek confirmed that they want to collaborate and improve the state of Rimoi and Kamnarok national game reserves.

In 2016, the county upgraded Rimoi to the tune of Sh20 million in a bid to boost tourist numbers. This was expected to boost its revenue base, but six years later, the dream is yet to be achieved.

The reserve, known to be home to the largest herds of elephants, white crocodiles and bird species, among other wildlife, in addition to its beautiful scenery, has largely remained untapped.

Cable cars

The administration of former governor Alex Tolgos had pushed for construction of cable cars to link the two counties in a bid to boost tourism, a project that failed to take off due to financial constraints.

“We want to have a discussion about the Rimoi and Kamnarok national reserves so that we have a joint venture [to draw investors to] these reserves. We believe this will help us to transform this region,” said Prof Cheserek.

Gazetted as a reserve in 1983, the Kamnarok oxbow lake was once touted as the second-largest ecosystem in Africa with the biggest number of animals after Lake Chad.

With a population of more than 10,000 white crocodiles, 400 elephants, 13 species of other mammals and a variety of birds of rare species, Kamnarok boasted one of the richest wildlife reserves in Kenya and the continent.

Prof Cheserek said the two counties need to demarcate the land along the Kerio Valley in order to benefit residents.

Development catalyst

She observed that collaboration will result in development, saying this is critical to tackling insecurity in the vast region.

“Nothing will end insecurity unless there is meaningful development. We also want roads to be upgraded and residents to engage in cotton production,” she added.

Governor Cheboi said he will engage Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisely Rotich and other leaders on collaborating to improve local tourism.

“We want to have discussions to see how we can increase the number of tourists visiting this region so that our people can reap benefits,” he added.

The two counties, which are members of the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb), enjoy beautiful scenery and the collaboration will turn around their economic fortunes.