Banditry blamed for delays, low turnout in Marakwet East UDA primaries

A bandit attack in Elgeyo Marakwet on Thursday morning contributed to delays in opening polling stations and low voter turnout for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations.

One person was killed in the shooting in Marakwet East sub-county as UDA supporters went to the polls to pick candidates for the August 9 elections.

Four others suffered serious gunshot injuries and were taken to various health centres.

The shooting caused tension and was blamed for the low voter turnout.

Marakwet East Deputy County Commissioner Simon Osumba said the situation was under control.

“It is unfortunate that we lost a life. The nominations went on well, although there was a low voter turnout,” he said.

He said some people had chosen to stay at home for fear of more bandit attacks.

Elgeyo Marakwet gubernatorial aspirant Mr Josphat Sawe casting his vote at Chemulany Primary School polling centre in the ongoing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries. Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Mr Peter Yano, a resident, said the bandits ambushed herdsmen who were surveying a grazing field for pasture.

“The herdsmen were in the Koitumo grazing field when they were ambushed. It was by luck that GSU officers who were on patrol immediately responded to the gunshot sounds and managed to repulse the bandits,” he said.

Mr Yano said the attacks delayed the opening of several polling centres for the UDA party primaries.

The incident came just a week after Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen and hundreds of locals survived a bandit attack on the campaign trail in the constituency.

The group was ambushed by hundreds of bandits suspected to have come from a neighbouring county. The assailants opened fire, injuring two seriously.

Last week, three people were killed in different bandit attacks in the region.

Though law enforcement officers maintain that they have reduced such incidents, locals accuse police of apathy in dealing with bandits, who have claimed more than 100 lives in the past six months.

“We are trying our best to ensure calm returns to the region. We have sealed the entry routes of the bandits with sustained regular police patrols and prompt responses whenever there are attacks,” said Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Patrick Lumumba.

He said local residents were abetting the crimes, accusing them of collaborating with and helping the bandits escape security dragnets.