Governor bans charcoal burning in Elgeyo Marakwet

Governor Wisley Rotich has banned charcoal burning and trade in Elgeyo Marakwet county, citing a massive environmental degradation caused by tree felling.

Consequently, anyone found burning or transporting charcoal within the county in the Kerio Valley belt will be considered a criminal.

Already, roadblocks have been mounted on major roads in the county to hunt down traders who use bodabodas to ferry charcoal in sacks to major towns like Nakuru and Eldoret.

“Many rivers are drying up and many schools are in distress. Urban areas have limited water supply and poor sanitation and communities and individuals are fighting for water. This is a major threat to human life,” said the governor as he announced the ban.

Deadly landslides

The Elgeyo escarpment is known for numerous deadly landslides and it is here that massive charcoal burning happens, resulting in environmental degradation.

To help with the implementation of the new directive, a multi-agency team comprising Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA), police and county officials has been formed.

The governor’s action was prompted by a huge outcry from the local community on the wanton destruction of the environment resulting from charcoal burning.

Most of those doing the business are people from other counties.

“To ensure the ban is enforced successfully, we have resolved to form a multi-agency team to combat charcoal burning which is threatening the livelihood of our residents. This will be jointly done by KFS, KWS, DCI, NEMA, the police as well as county officials,” the governor stated at his Iten office.

“We have sensitised the communities on the effects of charcoal burning and we want to stop this business. We will not spare anybody during the exercise because environmental degradation has hugely contributed to the ongoing ravaging drought,” the governor said.

Register for cash crops

As an alternative, all those trading in charcoal have been advised to register for the county cash crop programme as an alternative source of livelihood, with the county boss noting that it gives even better returns without destroying the environment.

“As a long-term solution, we have engaged a huge number of partners to help us plant trees in all catchment areas when the rains begin,” he said.

He urged the community to ensure all catchment areas are protected from destruction and also participate in tree growing, especially Bamboo, in all springs, wetlands, water intakes, dams, and rivers.