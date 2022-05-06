Eldoret man faces cybercrime charges over Facebook post

Drama unfolded on the Eldoret-Kapsabet highway on Thursday after police seized a man who was allegedly evading arrest.

The man was ejected from a public service vehicle catching other passengers by surprise.

Police said the suspect was being sought over an offensive social media post he allegedly made against an Eldoret businessman.

The officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations waylaid a Kisumu-bound matatu and arrested the suspect.

The officers had tracked the suspect through his mobile phone signal.

They bundled him into a waiting police vehicle and drove to Eldoret central police station.

Eldoret West OCPD Edward Masibo confirmed the arrest of the suspect and said he will face charges related to cybercrime.

Mr Masibo said police took action after the businessman filed a report against the suspect for publishing offensive content on Facebook.